BC Boosts Payments for Children in Foster, Kinship, Out-of-Care Placements on April 1

Victoria – Foster parents and others who support vulnerable children and youth will soon have more assistance with monthly costs, with an increase to payments that help cover food, clothing and transportation costs for children and youth in their care.

B.C. is increasing monthly payments for children in foster, kinship and out-of-care placements by as much as 47% to ensure some of the province’s most vulnerable young people and those who care for them will have the support they need to build safe, stable and happy futures. The per-day rate for caregivers providing respite and relief care is also increasing by as much as 36%.

* As of April 1, 2023, the rate for kinship, out-of-care and foster caregivers caring for children 11 and younger will be $1,465.86 (up from $1,024.64).

* As of April 1, 2023, the rate for kinship, out-of-care and foster caregivers of children and youth age 12 to 18 will be $1,655.91 (up from $1,124.19).

* Budget 2019 provided approximately $64 million over three years to boost caregiver rates, which was the first increase in 10 years.

* Budget 2019 also increased support for family members caring for children through the Extended Family Program (EFP) by more than 70% to harmonize rates with foster caregivers.

To find out about foster caregiving, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/fostering