Watermain Flushing in Hope Starts April 3

Hope – District of Hope utilities staff will be commencing biannual watermain flushing on April 3 as part of the District’s Drinking Water Quality Assurance Program.

Water main flushing is a process of sending a rapid flow of water through the mains to clean them.

Flushing may cause a brief reduction in pressure, possible sediment and/or discoloration in the water; none of which are a health concern.

These changes are temporary and will dissipate over time; residents are encourage to run their taps until the discoloration clears.

Flushing is expected to continue until the end of May.

Any concerns should be directed to Steve Glasson, Chief Utilities Operator at 604-869-2333 ext. 408