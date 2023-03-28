Skip to content

Hidden Gem Events – Spring Fling and Easter Things – Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre – April 1 and 2

Chilliwack – Hidden Gem Events presents “Spring Fling & Easter Things” Market.

Come down to the Landing Sports Centre at 45530 Spadina Ave., in Chilliwack on April 1st and April 2nd from 10am to 4pm both days and check out all the great vendors that will be on hand.

Free Admission, Food Trucks, Free Swag Bags for Early Birds.

Free entry for the Basket Draws at the end of the event full of items from the vendors.

Support Local Businesses. Facebook information is here.

If you would like to be a vendor at any of Hidden Gem’s events, send an email to hiddengemevents2022@gmail.com

