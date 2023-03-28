City of Chilliwack and Streams – Spring Cleanup – Residential Large Items Pickup April 15 to 30

Chilliwack – “Spring Cleanup – Residential Large Items Pickup” in collaboration with City of Chilliwack and Streams Foundation Canada. Pick up is by donation & City covers the disposal fee.
Registration for pickup will start Saturday April 1st & Pickup will be scheduled Saturday April 15th to Sunday April 30th from Zone 3 of City pickup map (part of Sardis & Promontory neighborhood). More details about the program & pickup zones is on City website link shared below.
Three ways to contact/register for pickup:
1. Email: streamsfoundationcanada@gmail.com
2. Message on Facebook Messanger.
3. Text 778-772-2203.
Pattullo Bridge – FULL CLOSURE – Easter Long Weekend – April 6-11
New Westminster/Surrey – Starting at 10PM on Thursday, April 6 and continuing until 5AM on Tuesday, April 11, the Pattullo Bridge will be closed in