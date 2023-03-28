Skip to content

City of Chilliwack and Streams – Spring Cleanup – Residential Large Items Pickup April 15 to 30

Chilliwack – “Spring Cleanup – Residential Large Items Pickup” in collaboration with City of Chilliwack and Streams Foundation Canada. Pick up is by donation & City covers the disposal fee.

Registration for pickup will start Saturday April 1st & Pickup will be scheduled Saturday April 15th to Sunday April 30th from Zone 3 of City pickup map (part of Sardis & Promontory neighborhood). More details about the program & pickup zones is on City website link shared below.

Three ways to contact/register for pickup:
1. Email: streamsfoundationcanada@gmail.com
2. Message on Facebook Messanger.
3. Text 778-772-2203.

