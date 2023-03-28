Chilliwack RCMP – Wellness Check Turned Into Chase, Ramming Cruiser and Injuring One Officer

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP responded to a check well being complaint at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday March 28, 2023 at the corner of Charles Street and Loring Avenue in Chilliwack.

Members responding to the call located two individuals who appeared to be sleeping in a running vehicle. Upon waking the male driver, the police identified themselves and requested the vehicle be turned off. The male driver shifted the car into gear and fled the scene, allegedly colliding with the parked police vehicle and injuring the member in the process.

With his emergency lights activated, the injured member followed the vehicle briefly but out of concern for public safety the officer stopped his vehicle. The member relayed critical information which assisted the Abbotsford Police Department in locating and stopping the vehicle.

The driver, Dane Nikolas Lee Miller was taken into custody and is facing charges of Flight from peace officer, Dangerous operation, Failure to stop after accident and Drive while prohibited.

The Chilliwack RCMP member was released from the Chilliwack General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.