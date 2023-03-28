Chilliwack Fire Update – House Fire on Skwah First Nations Lands Claims Two Lives – Under Investigation

Skwah/Chilliwack – On Saturday morning (March 25) , 35 firefighters from Chilliwack firehalls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 responded to a structure fire located in the 30 block of Landing Drive on Skwah First Nation.

Fire crews arrived on scene to a fully involved structure fire.Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, entered the single-family residential house and found two deceased adults on the upper floor of the home.

The majority of the fire damage was contained to two rooms on the main floor and the entire upper floor and attic space,with smoke and water damage to the remainder of the house.

At this time, Chilliwack Fire Department fire investigators, the RCMP and BC Coroners Service are working collaboratively to complete the fire investigation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca