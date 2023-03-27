TWU, UFV Weekend Soccer – Keg Cup in Victoria

Victoria – Women’s Soccer

The Trinity Western Spartans ended the annual Keg Cup on a high note with a 1-0 victory over the Fraser Valley Cascades Sunday afternoon in Victoria, B.C. The win allows TWU to finish in third place, with UFV finishing fourth in the four-team two-day tournament hosted by the Victoria Vikes.



Forward Kelsey Stewart (Coquitlam, B.C.) scored the lone goal for the Spartans, while keeper Hannah Miller (Langley, B.C.) played the full 90 in net to earn the shutout win for the Spartans.



• The Spartans are now 31-2-4 lifetime against the Cascades and 23-1-4 in Canada West conference play.

• TWU has won 27 straight games against UFV, and have not lost to the Cascades since a 3-2 shootout loss in the Canada West semi-final in 2010 in Edmonton.



The Spartans will close out the 2023 spring season at home against the Western Washington Vikings on Wednesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. at Chase Office Field.

