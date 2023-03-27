TWU, UFV Weekend Soccer – Keg Cup in Victoria

Victoria – Women’s Soccer
The Trinity Western Spartans ended the annual Keg Cup on a high note with a 1-0 victory over the Fraser Valley Cascades Sunday afternoon in Victoria, B.C. The win allows TWU to finish in third place, with UFV finishing fourth in the four-team two-day tournament hosted by the Victoria Vikes.
Forward Kelsey Stewart (Coquitlam, B.C.) scored the lone goal for the Spartans, while keeper Hannah Miller (Langley, B.C.) played the full 90 in net to earn the shutout win for the Spartans.
• The Spartans are now 31-2-4 lifetime against the Cascades and 23-1-4 in Canada West conference play.
• TWU has won 27 straight games against UFV, and have not lost to the Cascades since a 3-2 shootout loss in the Canada West semi-final in 2010 in Edmonton.
The Spartans will close out the 2023 spring season at home against the Western Washington Vikings on Wednesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. at Chase Office Field.
Men’s Soccer
For the second day in a row Trinity Western’s Adam Hajdecki (Surrey, B.C.) got the shoot-out game-winner to lift the Spartans to a 2-2, (5-4) victory over the Victoria Vikes in the Keg Cup final Sunday evening in Victoria, B.C.
Hajdecki scored on TWU’s fifth try after Victoria’s fourth striker was saved by TWU keeper Yeshua Silwamba (Maple Ridge, B.C.), who played the full 90 and overtime for the Spartans. All of the other shooters for Victoria and TWU scored to make the final shoot-out score 5-4 for the Spartans.
TWU’s Thomas Powell (Coquitlam, B.C.) opened the scoring two minutes into the match, but the Spartan lead was short-lived as the Vikes scored minutes later to tie the match at 1-1. Both teams had players sent off in the later stages of the opening half. Playing 10 v 10 for the remainder of the match, the two teams remained tied at 1-1 at the end of 45 minutes.
The Vikes scored early in the second half to put the home team up 2-1. The Spartans Charles Tchouya Nana (Calgary) ended up tying the match later in the half when his rocket of a shot found the back of the Vikes’ net.
TWU had the better of the play in the opening overtime half. But in the second Victoria had a few quality opportunities including a ball cleared off of the line by Josh Reinhard (Langley, B.C.) and a stellar save by Silwamba as the teams ended the overtime still tied at 2-2.
• The Spartans are now 21-23-4 lifetime against the Vikes and 20-19-3 in Canada West conference play.
• The Spartans are 6-4 with the Vikes over their last 10 meetings.
• TWU was 1-1 with Victoria in Canada West conference play in 2022-23.
That concludes the Spartans 2022-23 soccer year. The next matches are in August 2023.