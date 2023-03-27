FVRL Info Sessions on Radon Gas

Fraser Valley – it’s been in the news BUT what exactly, is Radon Gas?

Radon is an odourless naturally-occurring radioactive gas found in all buildings. Come learn more about Radon from experts Dr. Anne-Marie Nicol and Alan Whitehead. Understand the health effects of radon, how you are exposed, how to test your home, how to find a solution and how FVRL can assist you.

Dr. Anne-Marie Nicol is an Associate Professor at Simon Fraser University’s Faculty of Health Sciences. Her areas of research include finding policy and practice strategies to reduce community exposure to environmental carcinogens such as radon gas.

Alan Whitehead has served as, President & CEO of Radon Environmental Management Corporation since 2007. It is a Building and Environmental Health Sciences company focused on preventing public exposure to radon gas.

Fraser Valley Regional Library is holding information seminars on March 29 and 30 for the public:

Wednesday, March 29th – Virtual Session

* 7 – 8 pm.

* 45 min presentation with 15 minute Q&A

* Event Link<https://fvrl.bibliocommons.com/events/6412450832dcf944671d8502>

Thursday, March 30th – In Person

* Yarrow Community Centre – Grand Hall 4670 Community St, Chilliwack, BC V2R 5E1

* 7 – 8 pm

* 45 min presentation with 15 minute Q&A

* Event Link<https://fvrl.bibliocommons.com/events/641244c7fd0f842b66c1585a>