Chilliwack – It’s the second season for the Chilliwack Chiefs.

Playoff hockey start for the boys after an up and down regular season.

The Chiefs finished the regular season at 28-22-1-3 and finished fifth in the Coastal Division.

That means playoffs start of the road against fourth place Coquitlam.

The Chiefs will have games three and four at the Coliseum on April 4 and 5, and if necessary, game 6 would be April 8.

