AbbyPD – Prolific Offender Arrested Within 24 Hours After Being Convicted

Abbotsford – On March 25 , AbbyPD located a stolen Toyota 4-Runner mobile in the 2800 block of Victoria Street.

Plainclothes officers covertly followed the stolen vehicle until it stopped in the 31900 block of South Fraser Way.

The male driver of the stolen vehicle attempted to flee on foot but was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

The female passenger was arrested at the scene but later released.

The driver, identified as 47-year-old Albert Fontaine, was noted to be impaired by alcohol as well as breaching numerous conditions of his Conditional Sentence Order.Charges of Possession of Stolen Property, Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Refusal, Breach of Release Order, and Driving While Prohibited have now been approved.

At the time of his arrest, he had just been convicted of Possession of Stolen Property, which involved another stolen vehicle.

He was released back into the community not 24 hours earlier on a Conditional Sentence Order.

