Two People Hurt in Vedder Rotary Loop/Peach Avenue Targeted Shooting in Chilliwack – RCMP Asking for Info and Video

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is seeking public help after a shooting near the Vedder Rotary Loop Trail parking lot on Saturday night (March 25) that left two people injured.

On March 25, 2023 at approximately 8:15 p.m. police responded to multiple reports of a disturbance followed by a number of gun shots at the entrance to the Rotary Trail park just south of Peach avenue in Chilliwack.

When police arrived, they found two victims with multiple gun shot wounds. Police immediately applied first aid until Emergency Health Services arrived. The victims were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

While the investigation is in the early stages, the Chilliwack RCMP believe the incident was targeted and may be linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland Gang conflict.

Police are looking for anyone with information on a white Dodge Ram pickup truck seen travelling to and from the area around the time of the shooting.

If anyone has any information on the shooting or has dash cam / CCTV video footage from the area around that time, they are asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP 604-792-4611 or call Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477 (TIPS) Solvecrime.ca.

The investigation is active and ongoing.