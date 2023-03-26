Kent Mayor To Walk The Talk – For Lets’emot Aquatic Centre – April 22

Kent – District of Kent Mayor Sylvis Pranger is going to Walk the Talk in support of the Lets’emot Aquatic Centre.

On April 22, Mayor Pranger will walk the 26K from the District of Kent Municipal Hall to Chilliwack’s Landing Leisure Centre. This to drive home the point that Kent/Agassiz needs an all season pool facility and this it is an accessible and inclusive space for everyone in the community.

It coincides with Earth Day and there are designated put stops along the way where you can stop by and donate for the cause.

While there is the majority of funding in place and donaitons are coming in, there has been a call for more federal monies.

In February of this year, Brad Vis, Member of Parliament for Mission—Matsqui—Fraser Canyon, launched a petition calling on the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities to provide additional funding to the District of Kent for the Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre.

