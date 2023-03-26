Kensington Prairie Farm Spring Shearing Market – April 1 and 2

Aldergrove – Kensington Prairie Farm is once again hosting their Spring Shearing Market. April 1 and 2.

It’s billed as an extraordinary weekend filled with spring sales in their on-farm boutique with local vendors, food & beverage trucks, face painting, a children’s activity corner and free alpaca information sessions.

Watch the skilled shearing team shears, sorts and grades alpaca fibre prior to processing into yarns and garments & learn all about the process: ‘from fibre to fashion’.

Tickets available through the Instagram bio or on the website: www.kensingtonprairie.ca.

1736 248 Street, Aldergrove

info@kpfarm.com

NOTE: You are required to pay general admission & wash your hands at the on-farm boutique upon arrival before visiting and before pre-booked tours

Your general admission fee can be applied against any purchase (of more than $15) made in-store on the day of your visit.

FARM ADMISSION: $7.50 (free for children 12 & under)

Guided tours require pre-booking & pre-payment.