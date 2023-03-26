Skip to content

Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse – 2023 Mustangs Showdown U9 Tournament – April 29 & 30

Home
Sports
Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse – 2023 Mustangs Showdown U9 Tournament – April 29 & 30

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse Association 2023 Mustangs Showdown U9 Tournament is happening April 29 & 30.

Registration opens March 31 and registration is $475 per team.

More info – Click here

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts