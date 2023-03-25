Streams Foundation Free Community Spring Fest & Dinner – Sunday April 23 at Evergreen Hall

Chilliwack – Mark the date Sunday April 23rd (4:30pm to 6:30 pm) for “Streams Foundation Canada Spring Fest & Dinner” (Free Community Event) at Evergreen Hall in collaboration with City of Chilliwack, & other Community Partners icluding Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board & Vancity .
Registration opens on Sunday April 2nd & Eventbrite free registration link will be shared on their Facebook & Website https://www.streamsfoundation.ca/?utm_source=gmb….
FVN and chillTV are proud sponsors.
Some of the Event highlights are:
Live Music by Fall Rising.
Dance performances by Chilliwack Dance School & Priya BollyDance.
Dinner by PABLA Curry House .
Coffee & tea by ritas.kitchen_.
Eid, Visaki & Easter decorations by Chilliwack Community Arts Council & Chilliwack Cultural Centre.
Car wash coupons by SpeedWash
Gift baskets by United Way BC – Lower Mainland Region, Chilliwack PRIDE, The Book Man, Chilltv Legacy, Downtown Chilliwack & Chartwell Retirement Residences.
Space is limited & served on first booking basis.