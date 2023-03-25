Streams Foundation Free Community Spring Fest & Dinner – Sunday April 23 at Evergreen Hall

Chilliwack – Mark the date Sunday April 23rd (4:30pm to 6:30 pm) for “Streams Foundation Canada Spring Fest & Dinner” (Free Community Event) at Evergreen Hall in collaboration with City of Chilliwack, & other Community Partners icluding Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board & Vancity .

Registration opens on Sunday April 2nd & Eventbrite free registration link will be shared on their Facebook & Website https://www.streamsfoundation.ca/?utm_source=gmb….

FVN and chillTV are proud sponsors.

Some of the Event highlights are:

Live Music by Fall Rising.

Dance performances by Chilliwack Dance School & Priya BollyDance.

Dinner by PABLA Curry House .

Coffee & tea by ritas.kitchen_.

Eid, Visaki & Easter decorations by Chilliwack Community Arts Council & Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Car wash coupons by SpeedWash

Gift baskets by United Way BC – Lower Mainland Region, Chilliwack PRIDE, The Book Man, Chilltv Legacy, Downtown Chilliwack & Chartwell Retirement Residences.

Space is limited & served on first booking basis.