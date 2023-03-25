RCMP Searching for Missing Chilliwack Teen – Sean Ryan Thompson

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Sean Ryan Thompson who was reported missing on Friday Morning (March 24, 2023 at 7:45AM).

Description of Sean Ryan Thompson

· Caucasian male

· 13-years-old

· 5 ft 7 in (170 cm)

· 120 lbs (54.4kg)

· Dark Brown hair

· blue eyes

He was last seen wearing:

· blue jeans or sweatpants

· wearing a Hoodie

· Navy/White Converse shoes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sean Ryan Thompson, is urged to contact Chilliwack RCMP, their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

File: 2023 – 11167