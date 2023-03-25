RCMP Searching for Missing Chilliwack Teen – Sean Ryan Thompson

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Sean Ryan Thompson who was reported missing on Friday Morning (March 24, 2023 at 7:45AM).
Description of Sean Ryan Thompson
· Caucasian male
· 13-years-old
· 5 ft 7 in (170 cm)
· 120 lbs (54.4kg)
· Dark Brown hair
· blue eyes
He was last seen wearing:
· blue jeans or sweatpants
· wearing a Hoodie
· Navy/White Converse shoes
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sean Ryan Thompson, is urged to contact Chilliwack RCMP, their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
File: 2023 – 11167