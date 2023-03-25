Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf Club to Host PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada – August 8 to 11

Abbotsford. Now that the TMX contruction through the gold course is complete and restoration hsa been done, comes another great gold announcement.

Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf Club will host the PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada from August 8 to 11.

This is the first time that Ledgeview has hosted the event and the first time since 1999 that the tournament has been in BC.

More information can be found here.

TUESDAY – August 8

Registration: 7:00 am – 2:00 pm

Practice Round: 2:00 pm shotgun

Reception: 8:00 pm

WEDNESDAY – August 9

First Championship Round

18 holes stroke play. Tee times start at 8:00 am.

THURSDAY – August 10

Second Championship Round – 18 holes stroke play. Tee times start at 8:00 am.

Final Round – Super Senior & Diamond divisions

FRIDAY – August 11