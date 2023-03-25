Abbotsford Minor Fastball – Opening Day April 1, Coaching Clinic April 15 and 16

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Minor Fastball Association kicks off the 2023 season with a bang.

Opening Day is Saturday, April 1. There will be games for little ones, a team parade, opening ceremony, awards presentations, used gear sale, AMFA clothing sale, and lunch. Stick around after lunch and catch the showcase game, as the 2009 U15A Outlaws take on the 2009 Langley Fusion.

Facebook information is here.

Schedule of Events

TIME EVENT 9:15am U7 and U9 Players arrive (coaches, please arrive at 8:45 to prepare).

Players should bring their helmets and gloves. 9:30am-10:30am U7 & U9 Drills and team banner-making 10:00am House & Rep teams arrive at parade staging area at Diamond 1 10:40am Team Parade 11:10am Introductions and Opening Ceremonies 11:35am Players: Free pizza courtesy of Panago

Parents/families/friends: Shave Ice and Helms Mobile Kitchen will be on site

Bring your water bottle – we will have a water station on site. 11:45am Showcase Game – Outlaws U15A (2009) vs Fusion U15A (2009) – double header 1:00pm Outlaws 2011 vs Surrey Storm/New West Reign (Double Header)

Outlaws 2012/13 Mite Selects vs Chilliwack Impact Mite Selects

April 15 and 16 will be an NCCP Coaching Clinic.

Competitive Introduction – Weekend 2 Clinic

Date: April 15 & 16, 2023

Time: Sunday & Saturday 8:00am – 5:00pm

Location: Matsqui Recreation Centre, 3106 Clearbrook Rd, Abbotsford, BC

What to Bring: Coaches should come prepared with a lunch and water and should wear comfortable clothing and indoor shoes. There will be an outdoor component to the training so please bring a coat and outdoor shoes/cleats along with your softball glove and a bat if you have one.

Prerequisites:

REQUIRED: Acive Coach.ca account

REQUIRED: Complete Foundations of Coaching Softball (FOCS 1&2) Foundations of Coaching Module

Registration: Click the below to register using the AMFA Ramp platform and select “2023 AMFA Clinics” as the season. If you have not used Ramp for other sports associations you will need to first create a user name, profile and participants but the process is super simple.

AMFA Coaches: You will receive a reimbursement cheque at the end of the clinic.