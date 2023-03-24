UFV Cascades Women’s Basketball adds recruit Kalie Saari in advance of 2023-24 season

Abbotsford – The University of the Fraser Valley women’s basketball team has added another quality piece, as standout guard/ forward Kalie Saari has signed with the Cascades.



“Kalie is first and foremost a highly skilled basketball player with a high basketball IQ,” explained Cascades head coach Al Tuchscherer. “Her athleticism and her length are two things we like as well. With her skill and height on the perimeter we are excited to see what she can bring to our team.”



“One of the things that makes this team special is they are very open to new people coming in. Our team is excited to welcome her and make her transition to the Cascades seamless.”



The product of Kamloops, BC, comes to UFV after a fantastic high-school career at Sa-Hali Secondary, while also playing for BC United and BB4ALL. In the 2023 AAA Provincial Championship Saari notched 25 points for Sa-Hali, including five three-pointers, to help her team advance to the quarterfinals.



Kalie Saari

5’11” Guard / Forward, Kamloops, BC

Sa-Hali Secondary



The incoming prospect noted the decision to join UFV was about more than just the play on the court.



“I am hoping to be able to leave a lasting impact both on and off the court,” said Saari about her future with the Cascades. “I chose UFV because of its culture. The team dynamics provide a family-like feel within a competitive environment, and I am looking forward to taking my game to the next level and learning from my coaches and teammates.”



“I feel that UFV is the perfect place for me to develop as an athlete, student, and person. The basketball program has excelled over the years and is only looking to improve; and I am excited to be a part of it. I hope that the assets that I bring to the game will allow us to continue to excel.”