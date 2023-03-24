Skip to content

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: March 23, 2023 -Charity Spotlight!: with host Sue Knott Interview: Keira & Teressa McKenzie, Bonnie Kilroe, “Celebrity Imposters”, Scott McVetty & Dan Smiley, “Chilliwack Improv” (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: March 23, 2023 –

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack this week:

• Transit work action affects buses.

• Chilliwack School Trustee Heather Maahs censured; she releases a statement.

• The announcement of the new Sts’ailes Community Care Campus. AND

• Tempers flared at Saturday’s Chiefs game.

PLUS…!

Charity Spotlight!: with host Sue Knott

Interview: Keira & Teressa McKenzie

Interview: Bonnie Kilroe, “Celebrity Imposters”!

Interview: Scott McVetty & Dan Smiley, “Chilliwack Improv”!

