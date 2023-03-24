Chilliwack Visual Arts – INSPIRE – Art Exhibition & Sale – March 29 to April 29

Chilliwack Visual Arts Association present INSPIRE – Art Exhibition & Sale – March 29 to April 29.

O’Connor Group Art Gallery at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Formal reception is April 1 (details below).

From their on line release: ‘To fill someone with the urge or ability to do or feel something, especially to do something creative”.

The word inspire originates from the Latin word īnspīrāe ”to breath or blow into” perhaps meaning to encourage tiny embers into ignition. The artist has in their lives things or moments that inspires their creative output. Whether it’s the beauty of nature, the music they listen to, the relationships they have with others or a daydream that sparks a thought, the list is vast like grains of sand on a beach. As you peruse this exhibition, reflect, if you will, on the numerous creative fires that burned in each individual as they took that spark and breathed life into it. Each of these artists were inspired to create their images that were birthed from a moment that resonated with them.



The end result of that spark is presented here to be shared with you, the viewer.