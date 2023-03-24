Artist Call Out – Chilliwack 150 Street Banners – Celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the ‘Wack

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack has issued an Artist Call Out – Chilliwack 150 Street Banners. This is part of the celebration of the 150th Anniversary of the ‘Wack.

In 1873, the Township of Chilliwhack became the third municipality to be incorporated in British Columbia. In order to recognize this anniversary, the City of Chilliwack is seeking submissions for street banners that identify what our community means to residents today. Submissions should recognize the uniqueness of our community, including our diversity. Note: up to four designs will be selected.

The submitted artworks will be adjudicated by the Chilliwack Public Art Advisory Committee who will work with the selected artist/s before a recommendation moves forward to Mayor and Council for approval.

Proposal Requirements

Please include the following:

Artist contact information (name, email, phone number, mailing address).

A rendering of your submission (you may submit up to four).

Concept behind the submission (tell the story behind your piece).

Rendering must be able to accommodate “Chilliwack 1873-2023” at the bottom

How to Submit Your Proposal

Interested artists can submit up to four designs (of which one or all may be selected by the committee). The submissions must meet the following specifications:

Submissions must be presented at 50″h x 30″w @ 300dpi or in vector format

Submissions must be submitted digitally

Successful artists will be compensated $300 for each design chosen – The City of Chilliwack reserves the right to promote the design and artist at will.

The deadline for submissions is April 6, 2023

By email: marleau@chilliwack.com

Drop off at City Hall: 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC V2P 8A4

Questions

If you have any questions about this project, please contact Carol Marleau, Manager of Recreation Services and Corporate Wellness, at marleau@chilliwack.com or 604.793.2904.