RCMP Long Service Awards and Commendations presented at the annual Officer in Charge Awards Ceremony – Chilliwack – March 15

Chilliwack – On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Superintendent Davy Lee, Officer in Charge of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment honoured fifty-three recipients for their heroic acts of bravery, investigational excellence, dedication to duty, community service and assistance to the RCMP.

Chief Superintendent Bruce Singer, Officer in Charge of Lower Mainland District Integrated Teams, local dignitaries, and friends and family of the recipients, attended the event at the Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre.

In total, 21 awards were presented, including an award recognizing Excellence in Community Service. Members of Indigenous Policing Service, Chilliwack RCMP, Urban Indigenous Policing, and SAY Lands Enforcement were commended for forming the first UFVRD Canoe Family. The team’s commitment to developing, implementing and participating in the Pulling Together Canoe Journey to advance reconciliation truly brings credit to themselves and are in keeping with the highest traditions of the RCMP. Detective Mitch La Framboise of the Abbotsford Police Department was recognized for his Excellence in Leadership to the UFVRD Canoe Family. Detective La Framboise provided superior leadership, which included guidance for cultural protocols, coaching and skills training on the Big Canoes and most importantly, he provided the opportunity to join the Sto:lo Spath Family Circle. By forming the Bear Clan , the UFVRD Canoe Family was able to participate for the first time in the journey and were welcomed into the Canoe Family Circles in the evenings. These were powerful gatherings where Indigenous youth and elders formed bonds with each other and with those present.

Excellence in Performance awards were presented to officers from the Chilliwack Drug Section for their teamwork and dedication to disrupting organized crime and drug related activities. Frontline members were recognized for their outstanding work in combatting illegal firearms and disrupting gang activity in the province. Presentations were made to the Priority Target Team for their dedication in combating property crime and targeting prolific and priority offenders in the City of Chilliwack.

Agassiz RCMP members and Correction Services Canada officers were awarded for their coordinated teamwork and dedication in combatting drug trafficking into correctional facilities. Through a multi-jurisdictional and systematic effort, the suspect was taken into custody and returned to BC to appear in court.

Citizens and first responder partners were recognized for their devotion to life saving efforts and heroic actions as citizens and an off-duty police officer plunging into the glacier waters of Harrison Lake to save a man’s life. As well as front line officers risking their own lives to assist an individual experiencing a mental health crisis off a bridge to safety. The bravery and heroism of our Members and citizens in our community is commendable.

Sergeant Dan Robinson was presented the Long Service Medal for thirty-five years of service. The Long Service Medal may be awarded to any regular member or special constable who bears an irreproachable character and who has completed no less than twenty years of service. Jan Bentley was recognized for Excellence in Community Service for her twenty-five years working with Victim Services.