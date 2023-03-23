MISSING – Merritt RCMP Continue Search for Missing 24 Year Old Man – Miguel Mack

Merritt – The Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) and the Merritt RCMP continue their investigatrion into the disappearance of Miguel Mack.

Miguel Mack, a 24-year-old Merritt resident, was last seen on February 27th, 2023, and hasn’t been seen again. He was reported missing on March 3rd, 2023, when his family became concerned after not having seen or heard from him for several days.

Following his disappearance, RCMP, Police Dog Services, Air Services, Forensic Identification Specialists (utilizing drones) and family volunteers have been combing Merritt and the surrounding area, but unfortunately Mr. Mack has yet to be located.

Early on, investigators from SED MCU were called in to support the Merritt RCMP’s investigation. These investigators, having had the opportunity to review all pieces of the investigation, can now confirm that Mr. Mack’s disappearance is being investigated as suspicious and involves criminality.

The investigation remains a priority for the SED MCU and the Merritt RCMP, as evidenced by the large police presence in the community over the past several weeks. To protect the integrity of this active and ongoing investigation, no further details can be provided.

Description of Miguel Mack:

First Nations male;

24 years;

5 ft 10 in (180cm);

200 lb (90 kg);

black hair;

brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing:

burgandy hoodie with white writing;

dark pants;

toque.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Miguel Mack is asked to contact the SED MCU Tip Line at 1-877-987-8477.