Local MLA Reaction – Province Improves Inclusion, Accessibility in BC Parks

Victoria/Fraser Valley – The Province is expanding its commitment to make B.C. parks more inclusive and accessible with the release of the BC Parks Commitment to Inclusion.

The commitment comes with additional funding to upgrade park facilities to accessible standards, so that more people can experience the benefits of being in nature.

The BC Parks Commitment to Inclusion outlines a vision to ensure everyone feels welcome in provincial parks, as well as eight guiding principles that can be applied to any aspect of park management, including natural places, digital services, facilities and programs. These principles will help removebarriers that restrict people from accessing outdoor recreation in their community.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA is the Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity:

“Making changes like these is so important. Including gender diverse washrooms, making parks and campgrounds more accessible for people with different abilities and being more inclusive of different cultures mean that even more than before, B.C. parks can be another place where we can celebrate British Columbia’s diversity,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent.

“We’re surrounded by beautiful parks here in the Fraser Valley and across the Province and everyone should be able to enjoy them! Breaking down barriers for all British Columbians to feel included in public spaces makes our province stronger, so I think this is great news!” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack.

