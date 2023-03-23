GW Graham Student Selected as One of 36 Loran Scholars from Across Canada

Sardis – Lily Renaud from G.W. Graham Middle/Secondary Schoolhas been selected as a 2023 Loran Scholar. She joins six other students from British Columbia, and is part of a cohort of 36 out of nearly 4,800 applicants from across Canada, each earning a Loran Award. The Loran Scholars Foundation looks beyond conventional measures like grades and rankings to find strength of character and the promise of leadership — to ultimately identify and nurture the young people who can become Canada’s next generation of values-driven leaders. Please see attached for the official press release.

Lily Renaud (G.W. Graham Middle/Secondary School), Chilliwack

Lily founded and leads the Indigenous Leadership Club at her school, which aims to support Indigenous communities and provide education on different Indigenous cultures. She teaches a youth-led elementary math class and is a certified mentor to younger students. Lily is a competitive dancer, President of the Newspaper Club, and participated in her city’s Youth Firefighter program.

Other BC students selected as 2023 Scholars

Graeme Hanks (South Kamloops Secondary School), Kamloops

Joesh Khunkhun (St. George’s School), Vancouver

Muhaddisa Sarwari (Fraser Heights Secondary School), Surrey

Gerardo Mejia (H. J. Cambie Secondary School), Richmond

Brynna Coogan (Cowichan Secondary School), Duncan

Danya Elkhidir (Victoria High School), Victoria

The pursuits and accomplishments of the 36 newest recipients of the Loran Award are exemplary, but it is their values-driven approach to leading and dedication to uplifting their communities that distinguish them as Loran Scholars. We know that such promising young people have the power to change the future for the better—they just need a launchpad and opportunities to grow. This is precisely what we offer Loran Scholars: an enrichment program of leadership development and diverse learning experiences that equip them to create positive change over the course of their lifetimes. The Loran Award consists of summer work experiences, mentorship, scholar gatherings, an annual living stipend, and a tuition waiver at one of 25 university partners.