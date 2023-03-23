Chilliwack’s Ann Davis Society to Benefit from Federal (Military Based) Sexual Misconduct Survivors Grant Program

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack’s Ann Davis Society will benefit from the new Federal Sexual Misconduct Survivors Grant Program.

“We firmly believe we are an agency well suited to be chosen as one of three projects in BC for this important trauma work, the project will be over three years. “Trauma Informed Counselling & Supports Program for Survivors of Military Based Sexual Misconduct”, fits clearly within our mission and mandate and will help those affected and the community as a whole in healing due military based sexual misconduct.” – Patti MacAhonic, Executive Director Ann Davis Transition Society.

On Thursday, the Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre (SMSRC) announced funding to 30 community-based service providers for 32 projects through the new Community Support for Sexual Misconduct Survivors Grant Program (The Program). The Program funds projects led by not-for-profit Canadian, community-based, organizations with the capacity and expertise to support those affected by sexual misconduct in the wider Defence community. Each project will receive either one-time funding of up to $50,000 or recurrent funding of up to $75,000 annually, for a maximum of three years.

The new Program increases the number of organizations funded by the SMSRC from 8 sexual assault centres operating in close proximity to large military bases, to 30 community-based service providers located across Canada. This provides the wider Defence community access to more support services independent from the CAF and DND.

Successful applicants showed innovation in reaching those affected in rural and remote areas, Black people, Indigenous Peoples, other racialized groups, linguistic minorities, persons with disabilities, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who may not be able to access support in person.

Trauma Informed Counselling & Supports Program for Survivors of Military Based Sexual Misconduct

Chilliwack, BC

Ann Davis Transition Society will provide one-on-one counselling and group therapy to those affected by sexual misconduct in the Defence community. They serve men, women, youth, children, couples, and families by providing a safe environment where any aspect of abuse can be discussed in confidence. Service areas include the Fraser Valley with five locations: four in Chilliwack and one in Hope. Remote services are also available.