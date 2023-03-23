Chilliwack RCMP Searching for Woman Behind ATM Thefts – Asking for Public’s Help – Island RCMP Connection

Chilliwack/Nanaimo – Chilliwack RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying the woman believed to be involved in a series of ATM thefts which occurred in the Upper Fraser Valley.

In July 2021, the UFVRD responded to a series of four Break and Enters to major financial institutions in which a female posing as a janitor allegedly stole large quantities of cash from Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs) within the banks. Surveillance video captured the female suspect wearing a bright blue collared shirt, dark pants, a medical style mask, latex gloves and a dark coloured ball cap. According to the surveillance footage, the female suspect is approximately 5-feet-tall and is seen carrying a backpack style vacuum cleaner. A dark coloured pick up truck is also captured by surveillance footage and is believed to be associated.

Chilliwack RCMP’s Property Crime Unit worked in close partnership with FINTRAC (Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada) to identify suspects through a number of suspicious transactions. This complex and multi-jurisdictional investigation led to the recent execution of a search warrant at a residence in Nanaimo.

On March 8, 2023, Chilliwack RCMP, together with assistance from multiple Vancouver Island District RCMP agencies executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2600 block of Barnes Road in Nanaimo. This search warrant resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of cash and several high value assets believed to be purchased through the proceeds of crime.

While this investigation continues, police have yet to identify the woman and the truck captured in the attached surveillance photos, says Sergeant Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the woman and associated vehicle involved in this crime series.