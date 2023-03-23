2023 Harrison Festival of the Arts Now Accepting Artisan Market Applications

Harrison Hot Springs – The Harrison Festival Society is now accepting applications for its annual Artisan Market during the 44th annual Harrison Festival of the Arts in July.

The market begins on Saturday July 8th and 9th and runs again the following weekend starting on Friday the 14th to Sunday the 16th.

Both weekends are not a requirement to attend, and neither is the Friday the 14th, but there is the option to do all five days if chosen. Most artisans do choose all five days.

The Harrison Festival Artisan Market has been a staple in the market/craft circle for well over 4 decades now and has proven to be one of the longest running and most successful. The market draws tourists and shoppers not only locally but from afar as well. Visitors are invited to stroll the open air 50 vendor market at no cost on the beach in front of the Harrison Lake lagoon. Booth spaces are priced fairly in comparison to similar markets in size and structure.

All the information can be found on the Festival website, harrisonfestival.com and clicking the tile called, “be an Artisan”. There you will be directed to all the information and how to apply directly online. Alternatively, applications can be mailed to box 399, Harrison Hot Springs, BC. V0M 1K0.