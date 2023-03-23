BC Community Gaming Grants to Assist SAR, Restorative Justice, Great Blue Heron Reserve, Horse Rescue Among Other Organizations

Fraser Valley – BC Community Gaming Grants provide $140 million per year from gaming revenue to support nearly 5,000 not-for-profit organizations that deliver services to people in B.C. communities.

Abbotsford-Mission MLA Pam Alexis says local organizations will be able to protect local ecosystems and keep people safe thanks to over $325,000 from the Community Gaming Grants program for environmental and public safety initiatives.

“Grants like these provide crucial support for so many essential organizations in our community” said Alexis. “Whether it’s improving animal welfare, environmental protection or public safety, these organizations make our community better.”

In Abbotsford, the following community organizations are receiving funding for public safety work, which can include restorative justice, firefighting, search and rescue, emergency preparedness and community safety.

Abbotsford Resotrative Justice and Advocacy Association- $84,000

Fraser Valley Mountain Bikers Association- $27,000



The following local organizations are receiving funding for environmental initiatives, such as animal protection, conservation and environmental awareness programs:

W.S.S. Wild Sheep Sociaety of British Columbia- $180,000

Circle F Horse Rescue Society- $35,000

In Mission, the following community organizations are receiving funding for public safety work, which can include restorative justice, firefighting, search and rescue, emergency preparedness and community safety.

Mission Search & Rescue Society- $62,000



The following local organizations are receiving funding for environmental initiatives, such as animal protection, conservation and environmental awareness programs:

Fraser Valley Humane Society- $10,000



People Ensuring Animal Care Exists (P.E.A.C.E.)- $19,000

Mission Environmental Stewardship Society- $37,250

Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter and Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon say local organizations will be able to protect local ecosystems and keep people safe thanks to nearly $180,000 from the Community Gaming Grants program for environmental and public safety initiatives.

“The organizations we’re supporting provide unique and vital services to people here in Chilliwack.” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “I’m glad that these grants will help them continue their work to make our community a better and safer place for everyone.”

In Chilliwack, the following community organizations are receiving funding for public safety work, which can include restorative justice, firefighting, search and rescue, emergency preparedness and community safety.

Chilliwack Search and Rescue Society- $15,000

Coquihalla Summit Snowmobile Club- $17,500

Chilliwack Restorative Justice and Youth Advocacy Association- $51,000



The following local organizations are receiving funding for environmental initiatives, such as animal protection, conservation and environmental awareness programs:

Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society- $20,000

Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven Society- $76,000

“Not-for-profits provide so many important services in our community for people, animals, and the environment,” said Kelli Padon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “This round of grants will help support the amazing Chilliwack Search and Rescue Society, as well as helping the Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven Society find loving homes for displaced animals.”



More than $12 million in new funding for public safety and environment programs will support 281 non-profit organizations that are helping make life better for people throughout B.C.