Expanded TV Coverage for US Women’s Pro Team OL Reign, Which Includes Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema

Seattle/Fraser Valley – Seattle-based American professional women’s soccer team OL Reign has extended its partnership with FOX 13+ KZJO-TV, which will broadcast eight games this year, doubling their commitment from 2022. The first three matches of the season are included in the broadcast agreement, including the club’s home opener against San Diego on April 15.

Chilliwack’s World Cup star Jordyn Huitema is on the team.

In addition to the local broadcasts, OL Reign fans around the world can watch every match, including all six UKG Challenge Cup games, via NWSL’s television and streaming partners. In the United States, two matches will be available on CBS Sports Network and the remaining 26 matches will be available to stream on Paramount+. Through the league’s new Canadian sports broadcast partner, TSN, three matches will be available in Canada on TSN while 15 matches will on TSN+. Additionally, all 28 matches will be streamed live for international viewers on NWSLsoccer.com.

Jordyn Huitema OL Reign 2023

As defending NWSL Shield champions, OL Reign is gearing up for another highly anticipated season. After re-signing club originals Lauren Barnes and Megan Rapinoe, the team is eager to enter the league’s second decade of competition.

The club’s first three matches of the season will be among the eight matches available on FOX 13+, which includes the home opener at Lumen Field on Saturday, April 15 against San Diego Wave FC.

· OL Reign at Washington Spirit on Sunday, March 26 at 1:00 p.m. PT

· OL Reign at NJ/NY Gotham FC on Saturday, April 1 at 4:30 p.m. PT

· OL Reign vs. San Diego Wave FC on Saturday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m. PT

· OL Reign at North Carolina Courage on Sunday, May 14 at 12:00 p.m. PT

· OL Reign at Orlando Pride on Friday, July 7 at 4:00 p.m. PT

· OL Reign vs. Orlando Pride on Sunday, September 3 at 3:00 p.m. PT

· OL Reign at Portland Thorns FC on Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. PT

· OL Reign vs. North Carolina Courage on Sunday, October 1 at 5:00 p.m. PT