Chilliwack RCMP Execute Two Search Warrant in Relation to Drugs and Guns on garden Drive and Industrial Way

Chilliwack – Recent search warrants executed by the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section have resulted in the seizure of guns, drugs and other evidence of suspected drug trafficking.

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section executed two search warrants as part of a complex drug trafficking investigation. These warrants, pursuant to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, were executed at a residence located in the 9000 block of Garden Drive as well as a storage locker on Industrial Way in Chilliwack.

A search of these locations resulted in the seizure of two shotguns with ammunition, a loaded handgun, approximately 5 kilograms of packaged Marihuana, approximately 1 kilogram of suspected Fentanyl, bulk quantities of suspected Methamphetamine as well as a large quantity of cash, numerous cell phones, score sheets, drug packaging materials and scales.

This file remains under investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section.

2023 RCMP Guns_and_Drugs_Large Bust Chilliwack March

