Chilliwack Chiefs Forward Sasha Teleguine Suspended Five Games

Chilliwack – Tempers were heated at the Chilliwack Coliseum on March 18 when the Alberni Valley Bulldogs defeated the Chilliwack Chiefs 6-2.

This has already been an up and down season for the Chiefs and of late, the Chiefs continue to scrap for a playoff spot.

Bumping goalies is nothing new in the sport of hockey. With playoffs on the line and the very young team in the hunt, there are times when emotions can get the best of you.

While not condoning the actions of retaliating against one team after bumping the opposition goalie, keep in mind that these are kids (teens) and not NHL players in their 20s and 30’s.

In today’s social media environment, events can get inflated or down played.

FVN reached out to Chiefs Head Coach Brian Maloney to comment on what happened on the ice that night at the Coliseum.

That FVN story is here.

The Chiefs forward Sasha Teleguine let his young temper get the best of him and the late game bump into Hobie Hedquist triggered an incident that no one wants to see on ice.

For the record, Teleguine has reached out to Hedquist and apologized for his actions.

On Tuesday, the BCHL issued a brief statement: Chilliwack Chiefs F Sasha Teleguine is suspended five games for receiving a match penalty for Goaltender Interference.

That effectively removes Teleguine from the rest of the regular season, as there are only three games left.