Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce Women’s Leadership Collective – Mentor and Mingle – Thursday April 13

Chilliwack – Join the Women’s Leadership Collective as the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce hosts another panel of female leaders from our community. This is your chance to brainstorm with 10 of Chilliwack’s most inspiring women!

Located at Whiskey Richard’s (the old Wellington pub at the Royal Hotel), your ticket will include a welcome drink and appetizers, 15 minutes of mentorship time, and ample networking opportunities.

Info on the event is here.

Tickets are $45 per person.

Register Here: https://business.chilliwackchamber.com/…/wlc-mentor…

Chilliwack Chamber Women’s Leadership Collective 2023

