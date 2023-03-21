Skip to content

Railway Repairs in Chilliwack Coming End of March and Into April

Chilliwack – Here is a short list of upcoming Upcoming Railway Repairs for Chilliwack.

Railway crossings intersect roads along their route and require maintenance and repairs from time to time.

Southern Railway – Rail Repairs

Yarrow Central Road/Vedder Mountain Road at Rail Crossing – Full Closure

  • Thursday, March 30 at 5pm overnight to Friday, March 31st at 7am
  • Tracks will be impassable, use Keith Wilson Road
  • Railway crossing rebuild

Vedder Road north of Spruce at Rail Crossing – Full Road Closure

  • Saturday, April 1st at 4pm overnight to Sunday, April 2nd at 8am
  • Tracks will be impassable, use Evans Road
  • Railway crossing rebuild

Lickman Road north of Keith Wilson at Rail Crossing – Full Road Closure

  • Wednesday, April 12th, 7am to 7pm
  • Tracks will be impassable, use Unsworth Road
  • Railway crossing rebuild
CN Rail Chilliwack Banford

