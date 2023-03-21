OPINION – Chilliwack School Trustee Heather Maahs Responds to Censure by Chilliwack School Board

Chilliwack – In response to the Chilliwack School Board Censure of Trustee Heather Maahs, Ms Maahs wrote to FVN and chillTV.

Ms Maahs has been critical of library materials deemed inappropriate or “pornographic”. She has been outspoken on SOGI-123 and has been vocal about School Board treatment of her and other issues on the video blog Action4Canada.

She was also critical of a recent 2SLGBTQ dance at Chilliwack Secondary.

The last time a Chiliwack School Trustee was censured was 2020 and that was former Trustee Barry Neufeld.

The original FVN story is here.

The statement:

In response to the March 17, 2023 Media Release by the Chilliwack School District No.33 “Board of Education Censures Trustee”.

“I find it necessary to release this statement to defend my reputation and character as a longstanding trustee.

At the public board meeting held on February 7, 2023, policies were debated and discussed, with the public expressing their opinions on books in schools that contained sexually explicit content. The chair was unwilling to hear opinions contrary to her own and cut the microphone on the public and myself on several occasions during that meeting. These actions sparked outrage from the public and subsequently the Board received approximately 400 emails objecting to the Chair’s conduct and the Board’s approval allowing books with sexually explicit content in our schools.

As a result, without a fair process, the board decided that I was responsible for the public reaction and have censured me.

I have always been a strong advocate for reading and I will continue to support and advocate for reading and the development of strong skills for all our students. I believe in the important role of parents and parents’ rights in advocating for their children.”

Heather Maahs, Chilliwack School Trustee