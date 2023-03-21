Bozzini’s 41 Year Anniversary Concert Featuring The Paperboys Duo & Steve Dawson w/Jeremy Holmes – Saturday April 22 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – This is how you celebrate a birthday.

Bozzini’s 41 Year Anniversary Concert Featuring The Paperboys Duo & Steve Dawson w/Jeremy Holmes on Saturday April 22.

Two great Roots & Blues headliners make up this year’s Anniversary extravaganza

Tom & Kalissa Landa

Bozzini’s / Papreboys Tom & Kalissa Landa /2023

They say necessity is the mother of invention. When the pandemic hit, like many of their fellow musicians, Tom and Kalissa found themselves with a years with of cancellations for their bands, The Paperboys, Locarno, and The BC World Music Collective.

Basically unemployed, they took to playing live, online, for their social media communities. Everyday for three months, the couple shared acoustic and duo versions of their songs to entertain people and lift spirits during lockdown. They called these online gatherings, The Slipper Sessions.

From these sessions came new songs, penned specifically for the two of them. The songs were more introspective and intimate than any of their ensemble work. Being no strangers to touring or performing, these Juno Award-winning musicians are taking the living room feel of the Slipper Sessions to theatres and PACs across North America.

For their showcase, they will be performing a selection of original material, sung in both English and Spanish to represent their respective Mexican and Chilean heritages. In addition, they will lean on folk musical idioms, such as Celtic, Roots, and Americana. Joining Tom and Kalissa will be their longtime friend and musical collaborator, Steve Mitchell.

Steve Dawson

Over the past two decades, Steve Dawson has become such an indelible fixture on the Canadian musical landscape that it’s tempting to take him for granted. The music that flows out of him is so natural and authentic that it’s possible to forget all of the toil that went into producing it.

Behind the seemingly endless stream of award winning musical output (he has produced and/or played on more than 200 albums since the turn of the millennium, 7 of which have won Juno Awards), is one of the hardest working musicians this country has ever produced. Whether he’s turning heads on the concert circuit with his incendiary playing, or pulling the best possible performances out of the many artists that he works with in the studio, Dawson is always striving to take things to the next level.

A native of Vancouver, Canada, but currently residing in Nashville, where he works as a solo artist, sideman, and record producer, Steve has forged an impressive career full of highlights and awards, including:

7 Juno Awards as artist/producer, 18 times nominated

3 times named “Producer Of The Year” at Western Canadian Music Awards

4 times named “Producer Of The Year” at Canadian Folk Music Awards

Recipient of many other awards including Maple Blues Awards, Grand Prix De Jazz De Montreal, Blues Blast Awards, and many Western Canadian Music Awards and Canadian Folk Awards as an artist and producer

Steve’s multi-faceted career has brought him to countless international festivals, working on the stage and in the studio with an extensive cast of musicians, including John Hammond, Sonny Landreth, Van Dyke Parks, David Hidalgo, Colin James, Jim Byrnes, Jill Barber, Dave Alvin, Joe Henry, Tim O’Brien, Fats Kaplin, Colin James, The McCrary Sisters, Matt Chamberlain, Del Rey, Birds of Chicago, Allison Russell, Long John Baldry, Bruce Cockburn, Kelly Joe Phelps, Linda McRae, CR Avery, Alvin Youngblood Hart, Geoff Muldaur, Scott Amendola, Danny Barnes, The Deep Dark Woods, Colin Linden, Big Dave McLean, and many others.

He sees production as an exciting step in the creative journey that a song takes from its beginning as a songwriter’s idea to a final recorded product. The producer has to understand the music and be able to know what will open possibilities in it. Being a musician is not essential, but it helps, and Dawson brings enviable chops to his work. He also owns a vast collection of unusual instruments, many of which he plays on the recordings he helps to craft – modern electric instruments find themselves blended in with weissenborns, marxophones, pedal steel, pump organs and other odd antique instruments.

Steve’s studio, The Henhouse, located in Nashville (and previously in Vancouver) has hosted countless artists and been the home to over 80 releases. With a beautifully warm and organic setting to stay and record, it promises to become a destination for many more to come.

Between producing projects for other artists, Steve has recorded music of his own that has explored blues, jazz, Hawaiian, rock, and experimental music. His groundbreaking work with Jesse Zubot in Zubot and Dawson kicked things off in 1998, leading to 2 albums with Toronto jazz stalwarts Andrew Downing and Kevin Turcotte in the award-winning Great Uncles of the Revolution. Steve’s solo recording output started with 2001’s award-winning acoustic “Bug Parade”, he next explored blues and Hawaiian influences in depth with “We Belong To The Gold Coast” in 2005. 2008 saw the release of 2 albums – “Telescope” which was the culmination of studies with Greg Leisz and featured music written for the pedal steel guitar, and “Waiting For The Lights To Come Up”, a collection of new songs. He followed that with 2011’s acclaimed “Nightshade”, which Acoustic Guitar magazine named to it’s Top-10 guitar albums of the year. 2014’s “Rattlesnake Cage” – was an award-winning exploration of solo acoustic and slide guitar. Dawson’s 2018 release “Lucky Hand” is a mesmerizing collection of original fingerstyle and slide guitar instrumentals, 5 of which feature Dawson reuniting with his old cohort Jesse Zubot, who arranged incredible string quartet parts to flow with the music. Recorded live off the floor it brings together the American Primitive style Steve has often explored and cutting-edge strings to create music unlike anything you’ve heard before.

In 2022, Steve will release 3 albums throughout the year – “Gone, Long Gone” is the first and features a batch of new songs created with various groups during the pandemic. From gentle fingerstyle folk tunes to blazing, funky Americana grooves, to Hawaiian-style slide guitar instrumentals, this album covers alot of sonic territory and has received rave reviews around the world.

The second album, “Phantom Threshold” comes out on August 12, 2022 and is an all-instrumental sonic trip featuring the Telescope Three – Jay Bellerose on drums, Jeremy Holmes on bass, and Chris Gestrin on keyboards. All driven by the melodies and improvisations of Steve’s pedal steel guitar.