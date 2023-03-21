Skip to content

BC Outdoors Show – Heritage Park Chilliwack – March 24 to 26 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The 2023 BC Outdoors Show. The place to be for everything BC Outdoors March 24 to 26 at Chilliwack Heritage Park.

Website info is here.

Who is it for?

For people who love the outdoor lifestyle, BC Outdoors, Outdoor Canada, Pacific Yachting, Sportsman Channel Canada and Mountain View Productions are coming together to bring the Fraser Valley a wide network of readers, viewers, industry leaders, writers, TV hosts, dealers, and distributors.

What will you find?

The BC Outdoors Show will showcase something for everyone, including industry speakers, hands on experiences, interactive displays, family zone, boats, all-terrain vehicles, RVs, retail exhibitors, and our own Sportsman Lounge.

