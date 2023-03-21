AbbyPD Officers Assaulted During Traffic Stop – 18 Year Old Faces Charges

Abbotsford – On Monday evening(March 20), AbbyPD were conducting routine patrols along South Fraser Way at Clearbrook Road when they observed a black Honda CRV travelling 90 km/hin a 50 km/hzone.

Over the next couple of minutes, officers further observed the vehicle fail to stop at a controlled intersection, fail to signal, tailgating another car and passing another vehicle over a double solid line.

During this time, the vehicle speed increased to 105 km/hin a posted 50 km/hzone.Upon conducting a traffic stop and as enforcement action was being taken, the driver of the offending vehicle failed to comply with police directions to identify himself when asked for his driver’s licence.

After several further attempts to have this driver comply voluntarily, the driver continued to refuse and spat in the face of the two arresting officers.

Eighteen-year-old SukhmannSIDHU of Abbotsford has been charged with Assaulting a Police Officer and Obstruction.

Mr.SIDHU was further issued a violation ticket for Excessive Speed and numerous other MVA offences totalling $816 in fines, and his parents’ vehicle was impounded for seven days.