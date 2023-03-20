Skip to content

Yarrow Pickers Party Clean Up – Saturday March 25

Home
Media
Yarrow Pickers Party Clean Up – Saturday March 25

Yarrow – Cleaning up the garbage now that spring is officially here.

The Yarrow Pickers Party will meet at the Farm Store parking lot, Saturday March 25 at 9:30AM.

The goal is to clean up the garbage along Vedder Mountain Road from the railroad tracks to the roundabout. It’s busy at times, but it is safe fun sharing comradery for a couple hours with like-minded people.

Pickers, bags, gloves, high visibility vests and a trailer to haul out garbage will be supplied.

Any questions, contact Ria Branks 604-823-0001.

Facebook information is here.

Yarrow Pickers Party 2023 March

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts