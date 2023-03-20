UFV Students Among Those Celebrated for Championing Environmental Sustainability and Entrepreneurship at Social Innovation Competition

Calgary/Fraser Valley – From empowering students to explore entrepreneurship, to providing nutritious meals to their fellow student body, university and college students are driving measurable change across Canadian communities.

And these are just a few examples of the community-based projects student teams presented at the Enactus Canada Regional Exposition, which took place March 16-17, in Calgary, Alberta.

UFV Students were among those with accolades.

2023 UFV Enactus

“The Enactus Canada Regional Exposition recognizes and celebrates the social innovation our next-gen leaders from Western Canada are using to advance the social, economic and environmental health of Canada,” says Allyson Hewitt, President and CEO of Enactus Canada, a national charity and this country’s largest experiential learning platform for post-secondary students. “This is the first in-person regional exposition we’ve hosted in Calgary in over two years and Enactus students didn’t disappoint – they continue to inspire and motivate us, scaling the impact of their projects year over year.

Two-team based competitions took place at the two-day event. Enactus post-secondary teams presented the impact of their projects to panels of business executives serving as judges.

Enactus University of the Fraser Valley students created Oak and Earth Design, a social enterprise that teaches individuals about Indigenous medical practices through the sale of custom scented candles. The team partnered with a local indigenous artist to help design the artwork that outlines how each candle scent is significant to Indigenous communities, while simultaneously explaining how the scent promotes good health.

ABOUT ENACTUS CANADA: Enactus Canada, a national charity and the country’s largest post-secondary experiential learning platform, is shaping entrepreneurial leaders who are passionate about advancing the economic, social and environmental health of Canada. Guided by academic advisors and business experts, more than 3,000 post-secondary students led 188 community empowerment projects and business ventures last year in communities coast to coast, directly impacting over 30,000 lives.

As a global network of 33 countries, Enactus uses the power of entrepreneurial action to transform lives and shape a better, more sustainable world. For more information, visit enactus.ca.