Third Round of Enhanced BC Family Benefit – Should Be Coming To Family Bank Accounts Soon

Victoria – Approximately 75% of B.C. families with children will see more money in their bank accounts from the third enhanced BC Family Benefit payment.

For information about the BC Family Benefit and eligibility for the benefit, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/affordability/family-benefit

The monthly benefit was temporarily increased for families in B.C. for the first three months of 2023. From January through March 2023 combined, the extra BC Family Benefit payments have provided as much as an additional $350 for a family with two children.

The temporary top-ups end in March. However, Budget 2023 includes a new permanent 10% increase to the BC Family Benefit. Starting July 2023, parents will receive as much as $1,750 for their first child, $1,100 for the second and $900 for each subsequent child per year. Single parents can get as much as an additional $500 on top of the 10% increase.

Eligibility is based on income and number of children. The B.C. benefit is sent automatically to families who are eligible for the federal Canada Child Benefit and may take as long as 10 days to be deposited by the Canada Revenue Agency.

Other new and increased supports to help people with costs include: