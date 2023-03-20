Premier David Eby Statement in Celebration of Nowruz – the Iranian/Persian New Year

Victoria – BC Premier David Eby has issued the following statement in celebration of Nowruz:

(NOTE: On Sunday in Yarrow, there was a major celebration of Nowruz at Pioneer Park. Photos can be found on the FVN Facebook page)

Nowruz Celebration/March 19, 2023/Pioneer Park, Yarrow/FVN

“Today, millions of people in British Columbia and around the world will gather with family, friends and neighbours to celebrate Nowruz, the Iranian/Persian new year.

“Nowruz means ‘new day’ and marks the start of spring. It’s a time for renewal, reflection and reconnection.

“Nowruz transcends borders and unifies people of different ethnicities, cultures and religions, all with their own timeless traditions.

“People may gather to feast, set the Haft-Seen table or jump over bonfires to cleanse their souls.

“This year, in the aftermath of Mahsa Amini’s death and the human rights protests that ensued, we recognize that many people in Iran will celebrate Nowruz differently. For many Iranians, this year’s celebrations are considered an act of defiance to preserve and cherish their cultural traditions.

“We continue to stand in solidarity with the Iranians calling for gender equity, human rights and the values of ‘woman, life, freedom.’ The spirit of Nowruz gives people hope for a free and democratic Iran where there is freedom, equity and equality for all.

“On behalf of the Government of British Columbia, I wish you a safe and peaceful year ahead.

“Norouzetan Pirouz!”