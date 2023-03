Missin – Mission RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Joanne Bodai, who was reported missing on March 18, 2023.

Description of Joanne Bodai:

First Nations female;

50 years;

5 ft 2 in;

black hair;

brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing:

black shirt;

black pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joanne Bodai is urged to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

RCMP Joanne Bodai