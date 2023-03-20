BC Community Football Association “The Game” – Prospects Game – Draft Day Saturday March 25 Featuring Valley CFL Stars Bo and Nelson Lokombo

Fraser Valley – They say that grassroots football is all about family and the Fraser Valley is no different.

“The Game” is a prospects game in conjunction with the BCCFA BC Community football Association.

Bo and Nelson Lokombo are products if the W J Mouat high school football program out of Abbotsford and the brothers have roots in Chilliwack.

Bo is now with the BC Lions and Nelson is with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

You can see where this brotherly rivalry is going. They will be drafting young, junior and senior prospects for the games at Chilliwack’s Exhibition Stadium — all day – Saturday April 29.

The actual draft is this Saturday March 25 and can be viewed on VBN Sports on their YouTube Channel.

All the information and contact pages are on Facebook.