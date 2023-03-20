Skip to content

11th Annual Fraser Valley Pride Celebration – Saturday July 29 – Fraser River Heritage Park in Mission

Fraser Valley – The 11th Annual Fraser Valley Pride Celebration is Saturday July 29 at Fraser River Heritage Park in Mission.

If you want to be involved as a vendor or volunteer, applications will open in the coming weeks.

Facebook information is here.

FV Pride 2023

