Chilliwack Fire- Sunday Garage/Shed Fire on Bole and Fletcher

Chilliwack – Sirens raced through Chilliwack around 10:15 AM Sunday to a garage/shed fire on Bole and Fletcher.

Photos courtesy Lynette Streifel

More to come.

2023 CHWK Fire March 19 Lynette Streifel
2023 CHWK Fire March 19 Lynette Streifel

