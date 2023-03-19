AbbyPD – Stolen Vehicle Leads to Arrest of Prolific Offender

Abbotsford – Early Sunday morning (3:10AM March 19, 2023) Abbotsford Police along with assistance from the Integrated Police Dog Services, had observed a stolen vehicle travelling westbound on Hwy 1 through Abbotsford.

Abby PD Patrol officers responded to the area where the vehicle, occupied by two persons, was brought to a stop with the deployment of a spike belt on the stretch of Hwy 1 between McCallum Rd and Clearbrook Rd, Abbotsford.

After deployment of a spike belt, the stolen vehicle’s tires deflated, leading the vehicle to come to a stop, after which the driver fled on foot.

After a chase from a police dog, the driver was quickly taken into custody and identified as prolific offender, 29-year-old Tyson Zackary FUST.

The 38-year-old passenger was initially taken into custody without issue and has since been released and is not facing charges at this time.

Tyson Zackary FUST is currently facing charges of failing to comply with his probation order, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited and dangerous driving with further charges being sought as the investigation unfolds.

AbbyPD 20 23-12032 Stolen Vehicle March