2023-2025 UFVRD (RCMP) Strategic Plan – Mounties Want Your Input

Fraser Valley – The planning for the UFVRD 2023 – 2025 strategic plan is underway and they want to hear from you. The strategic planning process is your chance to share your input on the policing priorities for the UFVRD.

The UFVRD is comprised of four Community Police Offices, which are located in Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Boston Bar. As a Regional Detachment, we are responsible for providing high quality policing service for each of these municipalities and their surrounding areas, which include 23 First Nations. Your voice matters. This strategic planning process includes a comprehensive community engagement process to seek input from citizens and stakeholders on policing and safety concerns in our communities. Information collected will be shared with our communities and will help to identify and develop the priorities, goals, objectives and actions of the UFVRD.

To take part and have your say, please complete our online survey by visiting: https://bit.ly/RCMPUFVRD_CommunitySurvey

The survey will be available until April 7.

You can also take part by participating at one of the Community Open Houses:

City of Chilliwack

May 18, 2023 at the Sardis Library, 6pm to 8pm

May 23, 2023 at Evergreen Hall, 6pm to 8pm

District of Kent

May 17, 2023 at the Agassiz Agricultural Hall, 6pm to 8pm

Village of Harrison Hot Springs

May 24, 2023 at the Harrison Hot Springs Memorial Hall, 6pm to 8pm

District of Hope

May 25, 2023 at the Hope Recreation Centre, 6pm to 8pm

Boston Bar

May 16, 2023 at the Boston Bar Community Hall, 6pm to 8pm

Indigenous Community Open House

May 31, University of the Fraser Valley, Gathering Place, 6pm to 8pm

For any questions or comments regarding the survey or Community Open House events please contact UFVRD_CLIENT_SERVICES@ rcmp-grc.gc.ca.