DIVAS in the Wack! …A One Woman Show! – Saturday April 1 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – If you have never experienced Bonnie Kilroe’s Celebrity Imposters, then you are in for a treat. Those who have seen the show, know what’s coming to town.

Bonnie Kilroe’s Celebrity Imposters presents DIVAS in the Wack! …A One Woman Show! – Saturday April 1 at Corky’s Pub.

Bonnie Kilroe stars in DIVAS-She;s Every Woman – a musical comedy celebrity impersonation celebration.

Bonnie creates a space for people to forget and also laugh about life’s stresses. Incorporating fabulous medleys of music, videos and hilarious physical comedy to produce a multimedia experience with surprising twists.

Expect mash-ups of old classics and parodies of pop culture. With 30-60 second costume changes, this is a show that will make your head spin.

She is an entertainer who connects with her audience through banter and comedy bringing show goers up onstage throughout to participate .Bonnie’s ability to make her audience feel taken care of and at home makes it easier to get audience members on stage with her leading to some of the most hilarious show segments. The show appeals to a wide demographic, bringing in the Boomers and the “Girls Night Out” crowd together in celebration.

You’ll see some uncanny but always comedic impersonations from Jennifer Coolidge, to Edith Bunker to Marilyn Monroe, Tina Turner to Cher, Dolly Parton to Lady Gaga to name just a few.

Parodies and tributes combined with killer costumes & versatile vocals make for an unforgettable evening of pure entertainment! —

Tickets $25

Tickets available at Corky’s or online

www.divascorkys@bpt.com

For more info call (604) 795-2331

Showtime is form 8:30-10:30 pm

